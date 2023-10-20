Social political commentator Reno Omokri has weighed in on the description of Nyesom Wike being a Satanist

Omokri, who was shocked by Gumi's statement, urged Nigerians to spread love and shun hate

He noted further that we were all born with one identity, and there was no religion in heaven except love

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, a former media aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to the statement made by controversial Islamic scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi.

Reno Omokri expresses disdain over Sheikh Gumi's description of Wike and Nigeria's insecurity. Photo credit: Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi, Reno Omokri, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Recall that Gumi described the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as satanic.

Gumi made the remark while condemning Wike for receiving the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria in his office and planning to collaborate with Israel over security issues in Abuja.

Reno Omokri faults Sheikh Gumi's statement

Reacting to the development, Omokri, in a series of posts shared on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, October 19, described Gumi's statement about not trusting Christians with Nigeria's security as "regrettable and disturbing".

Omokri also maintained that such thought by Gumi was "unfounded".

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party queried Gumi if he witnessed insecurity under the tenure of former Kaduna state Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

He, however, urged Nigerians to shun tribalism, avoid hating people based on their religion and respect each other's faith.

The post on his page read:

"Sheikh Gumi's statement about not trusting Christians with Nigeria's security is regrettable and disturbing. We have come together as a country for 63 years, and this type of statement sets us back and builds distrust. We need competence and patriotism to tackle insecurity, not religious bias. Did Sheikh Gumi experience the kind of insecurity he saw in Kaduna under Nasir El-Rufai during the administration of Patrick Yakowa, a Christian? That, right there, disproves his theory.

"What Sheikh Gumi should understand is that if twins are separated at birth and adopted by a Christian and Muslim family, respectively, they will grow up and likely take their parent’s religion. That is why we must stop hating people based on their religion. People mostly don't choose their faith. It chose them."

Source: Legit.ng