Muslim groups in Nigeria have declared support for their fellow Muslims in Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war

The Muslim Awareness International (MAI), in their hundreds, gathered at Dawah Centre to pray for peace for the Palestinians as Hamas's battle with Israel continues

MAI sought Bola Tinubu government's support and called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas amid an ongoing war that has left over 300 people dead

Ikeja, Lagos state -Amid ongoing Israel and Hamas war that has left over 300 people dead, Muslim groups have staged a peaceful procession to demand an immediate ceasefire in the war-hit city of Gaza.

Muslim groups seek Tinubu's government supoport. Depicted person has no relationship to the events described in this material. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Source: Getty Images

Muslim groups demand an immediate ceasefire

The Islamic faithful, in their hundreds, gathered at Dawah Centre at Ijesha area of Lagos on Thursday, October 12, where they offered prayers for enduring peace in the Middle East, Vanguard reported.

Speaking at the gathering, the Director of Muslim Awareness International (MAI), Abdulwaheed Atoyebi, appealed to the international community to uphold previous United Nations agreements on the long-running Israel-Palestine crisis.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Atoyebi lamented that the UN Resolution of 1947, which granted independence to both Israel and Palestine, has not been accomplished.

Groups urge Tinubu to take action

According to him, the illegal occupation of Gaza and the repeated intimidation of Palestinians by Israeli forces may have provoked Hamas to respond.

He therefore called on the Nigerian government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to take sincere steps to end the crisis.

Atoyebi expressed solidarity with Palestine while noting that the current situation in Gaza demands urgent attention and action.

Israeli ground forces enter Gaza, thousands scamper for safety

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Israeli military has announced that its ground troops have begun operations inside the Gaza Strip.

According to Aljazeera, a warning was issued by the Israeli military on Friday, October 13, giving residents 24 hours to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip.

It is believed that thousands of Palestinians have fled to the southern Gaza Strip to seek refuge as the Israeli military aims to begin a ground offensive against Hamas in retaliation for the deadliest attack in Israel’s history.

Omokri wants Adeboye to pray for Palestine

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, a prominent social media personality and politician, Reno Omokri, expressed reservations about Pastor Enoch Adeboye's stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Adeboye, the General Overseer (GO) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), had said in a video shared across his social media handles that all members of his church stand with Israel.

Israel-Hamas war: Adeboye sends strong message to brethren: “RCCG worldwide stand by you”

Meanwhile, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye reacted to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The renowned cleric urged all members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG worldwide to stand with the people of Israel.

Pastor Adeboye made this call in a video clip posted on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, October 11.

Source: Legit.ng