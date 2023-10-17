The internal crisis within the Labour Party (LP) has reached a fever pitch, and the leadership has taken steps to resolve it

The factional leaders of the party, Lamidi Apapa and Abayomi Arabambi, have been accused of deliberately trying to dent the party's image

Meanwhile, media houses and other political stakeholders have been urged to derecognise them as they are imposters and enemies of the party

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party has urged media outlets to derecognise Pa Lamidi Apapa and Abayomi Arabambi's factional leadership as chairman and publicity secretary.

This appeal was contained in a statement published on the party's official website on Monday, October 16.

In the statement signed by Dr Tanko Yunusa, the Chief Spokesman of the Obi-Datti Campaign, the party described Apapa and Arabambi as enemies of the party and the presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Apapa, Arabambi , no longer our members - LP

The duo were accused of discrediting and defaming the personality of Obi in interviews granted by media outlets.

Tanko said despite the Supreme Court judgment, media outlets still entertain the comments and statements of the factional wing of the party.

He said:

"After a series of judgments from the Supreme Court of Nigeria concerning the Labour Party, everything about fictionalisation and crisis in the party was laid to rest.

"But to our greatest shock in the party, many media houses continued to link expelled non-members of the party as members trying unsuccessfully and needlessly to create a wrong impression about the party.

"Chief Lamidi Apapa and Arambabi have been going about merchandising with the name of the party and endlessly castigating our flag bearer who we are proud to say is the most popular and loved Nigerian politician today."

Tanko urged media outlets and the general public to treat the duo and their cohorts as impersonators and enemies of the party.

