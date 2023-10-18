President Bola Tinubu's recent three nominees are currently undergoing screening and confirmation processes at the Senate.

Halima Shehu, who has been appointed by President Tinubu as the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) is currently on the floor of the Senate.

Other Tinubu's appointees who will be screened by the Senate on Wednesday, October 18, are the chairman and Secretary respectively of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ola Olukoyede and Muhammad Hassan Hammajoda.

Source: Legit.ng