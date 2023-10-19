The main opposition in the Imo State governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have been told they do not stand a chance at the ballot

The Professionals Movement for Hope made this bold claim in support of the incumbent, Hope Uzodimma

The group said Uzodimma's legacy over the past three years had surpassed expectations, and he deserves a second term

The Professionals Movement for Hope, a support group for Governor Hope Uzodimma, has expressed confidence that the people of Imo State will firmly back the governor's re-election in the upcoming November 11, 2023, governorship election.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, on Thursday, October 19, the group's Convener, Engineer Obinna Obiozor, said the governor's remarkable accomplishments, centred on his shared prosperity agenda, have earned him profound admiration from the people of Imo.

Gov Hope Uzodimma is seeking a second-term office bid in the forthcoming election. Photo Credit: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

Obiozor believes that no amount of opposition propaganda can diminish the love Imo residents have for him.

He pointed to the overwhelming support the All Progressives Congress received in the last House of Assembly election in Imo as a clear vote of confidence in the government's achievements over the past three years.

He stated they are confident that Imo residents will again demonstrate unwavering support for Uzodimma during the upcoming governorship election.

Obiozor emphasized that Governor Uzodimma's administration has successfully undertaken vital infrastructure development projects, including road construction and other essential facilities, spurred economic growth, created jobs, and improved people's daily lives.

He said:

"Our people know the leaders that love them; they know that Uzodimma has served them meritoriously in the last three years, and we are happy that our people are also very appreciative of what his government has done, just as they demonstrated during the last election.

Obiozor berates PDP

Obiozor also criticized the national leadership of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing their intentions to challenge the APC in Imo as a mere bid for relevance, asserting that the APC remains the dominant party in the state.

He said:

"It is obvious the PDP is suffering from delusional grandeur; how a drowning party like that thinks our people are with them beats our imagination.

"We are confident the Imolites will come out and vote for the Governor en masse so that he can consolidate on his shared prosperity agenda that gives hope to our people."

Imo Poll: PDP begins campaign on sour note as DG, ex-gov, others absent

Meanwhile, in preparation for the Imo state governorship election on November 11, the PDP has launched its campaign with a less than enthusiastic start.

Notably absent were key PDP figures such as the former governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, and the campaign director general, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

Nevertheless, Iliya Damagun, the acting chairman of the PDP, remains hopeful about their chances of defeating the ruling APC in the upcoming election.

Source: Legit.ng