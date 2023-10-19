Prophet Godwin Ikuru has asked Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to "respect the constitution of Nigeria" and stop probing the Chicago State University certificate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Ikuru said Atiku, a former vice president, should join hands with President Tinubu to move Nigeria forward

Prophet Ikuru said Atiku has been embarrassing President Tinubu and the country which he said is "unnecessary"

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Founder of the Jehovah's Eye Salvation Ministry, Prophet Godwin Ikuru, has asked Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to “respect Bola Tinubu because the president has not disappointed the country”.

Prophet Ikuru, also a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), urged the former vice-president to ‘stop embarrassing Nigeria’.

'Support Tinubu': Prophet Ikuru to Atiku

The cleric asked the PDP candidate to be law-abiding.

He said while speaking to Momentous TV recently:

“You are from the North. Buhari (Muhammadu) is from the North. Buhari served for eight years. Nigerians were not fools. You can’t become a president. So, please respect the constitution of this country and obey orders. Respect the nation, and respect the president because the president has not disappointed the country.

“The president is working. All Nigeria needs to do now is to support the president to do everything possible for this government to move forward.

“Issues of embarrassing, dragging the president about the certificate is not necessary because you Atiku, I remember a statement that your former boss made against you, a particular book called ‘My Watch’ where your name was dragged to the mud.

“So, I don’t want you to further drag Mr. President. Please you are a father, respect that office of a father. Let Mr. President breathe and have peace.”

Election dispute: Atiku 'begs' Supreme Court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku asked the Supreme Court to jettison technicality and grant his application for leave to tender fresh and additional evidence.

Atiku on Wednesday, October 18, urged the Supreme Court to allow him to present fresh evidence to support his claim that President Tinubu, submitted forged documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the poll.

Atiku stated this in his reply on point of law to Tinubu’s objection to granting leave for him to present the fresh evidence before the apex court.

