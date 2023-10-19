Babachir Lawal, ex-SGF, claim that the APC is now an Islamic party has been rejected by the Muslim and Christian bodies in Nigeria

CAN, the umbrella body of Nigerian Christians, said it was not appropriate for anyone to categorise a political party as that of any religion

Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) also challenged Lawal to justify his claim with evidence on how the APC, a national party, has turned a Muslim party

The comment of Engr Babachir Lawal, the former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is now an Islamic party has generated reactions from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI).

On Tuesday, October 17, Lawal claimed that Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate, won the February 25 presidential election and that President Bola Tinubu was not the winner of the poll, Vanguard reported.

On Wednesday, the elder statesman continued his attack on the ruling APC and President Tinubu when he made the claim that Obi, who came third in the election, was the actual winner of the poll.

CAN disowns Babachir Lawal's claim that APC now a Muslim party

But CAN distanced itself from tagging political parties with religious affiliations, adding that such a notion was against the concept of inclusivity and lack of respect for the country's religious diversity.

On its part, the JNI asked the former SGF to present evidence on how the APC, a national party with officials elected across the country, had turned out to be an Islamic Party.

A senior official of CAN who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said it was not proper to categorize a political party as with a religious tag, adding that the body of Christ did not endorse any political party.

Islamic group challenges Lawal on claim about APC

Malam Ibrahim Kufena, the secretary of the Kaduna State chapter of the JNI said the former SGF should have given more explanation on how the APC had become a Muslim party.

He said:

"What basis is APC an Islamic party? Imo, Ebonyi and other states where there is APC, are they Islamic states? Even in places like Kano, are they all doing APC?"

