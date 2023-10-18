Honourable Richard Ngene, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and former lawmaker in the Enugu State House of Assembly, has dismissed the allegation that Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, was planning to remove Senator Orju Uzor Kalu from the Red Chamber.

Ishaku Abbo, the Senator representing Adamawa North in the Upper Chamber, raised the alarm while addressing a press conference last week when the court of appeal sacked him as a lawmaker from the Adamawa North Senatorial District.

Ngene dismisses Ishaku's allegation against Akpabio Photo Credit: Orji Uzor Kalu, Richard Ngene

Source: Twitter

Why appeal court sack Senator Abbo

The appeal court had agreed that the election that produced Abbo did not follow Section 137 of the 2022 Electoral Act, sacked him and declared Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Amos Yohanna as the winner of the election.

During the hearing, the court removed the number of void votes, and after recounting, the court discovered that Abbo did not win the election and declared Yohanna as the authentic winner of the poll.

But in his reaction at a press conference on Monday, October 16, Abbo alleged that Senate President Akpabio was behind his defeat at the court, alleging that he and four other senators who worked against Akpabio during Senate presidential election were the target.

He further maintained Senator Kalu from Abia north was the next target after him, citing a reliable and undisclosed source.

Ngene dismisses Senator Abbo's allegation

Speaking with Legit.ng on the allegation, Ngene described the case of Abbo as a man who was drowning and trying to find another man that would go down with him because his allegation had no basis.

The Enugu-born politician maintained that the ruling APC did not make move to remove Abbo during his sex toy case in 2019 and the party was not doing that now.

He said:

"Elisha Abbo wasn’t removed in 2019 by APC when he had sex toy case. It’s now that the APC in the senate caucus led by Akpabio will try to remove him. There is no basis for that. It’s mere of a drowning man trying to hold on to something.

"There was a national protest against Elisha Abbo, from all the women coalitions in Nigeria notably led by Aisha Yusuf’s and Deji with a petition to the then IG."

