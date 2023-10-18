Senators had a good laugh during g the screening and confirmation of Ola Olukoyede as the new EFCC Chairman

The lawmakers burst into laughter after Olukoyede cited Senate President, Godswill Akpabio’s name as an example during his speech on fighting corruption

Akpabio quickly told the EFCC Chairman not to use him as an example in his anti-corruption fight

FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has sent a serious message to the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede.

According to Daily Trust, while appearing before the Senate for screening on Wednesday, October 18, Olukoyode had used the Senate President as an example in an investigation of corruption.

Don't use me as an example of an anti-corruption fight, Akpabio tells EFCC Chairman Photo Credit: Godswill Akpabio/@JayItsJam

“If we are investigating the Senate President for example…”

He quickly stopped prompting lawmakers to burst into laughter, which became louder after Akpabio told him not to use him as an example in the anti-corruption fight.

Akpabio said:

“I’m very glad that the nominee wants to use the Senate President as an example. But Mr nominee, leave the Senate President for now, look at this direction (pointing at the seats of opposition lawmakers).”

Olukoyede carried on with his speech after the loud laughter, without mentioning anyone’s name.

He said:

“If you are fighting corruption, you become the enemy of everybody.”

Senate confirms Olukoyede as EFCC chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senate officially approved the nominations of Ola Olukoyede and Muhammad Hassan Hammajoda as the Chairman and Secretary of the EFCC, respectively.

At the plenary session on Wednesday, October 18, the Senate also gave its nod to the appointment of Mrs Halima Shehu as the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

After thoroughly screening the nominees in a committee of the whole in Abuja, the Senate decided.

President Tinubu writes Akpabio-led senate over EFCC chairman

President Bola Tinubu wrote to the Senate to screen and confirm the appointment of Ola Olukoyede and Muhammad Hammajoda as the substantive chairman and secretary of the EFCC.

The president's letter was read on the floor of the Senate by the President of the Red Chamber, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, October 17.

Source: Legit.ng