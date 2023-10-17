The PDP has been called out to prepare for great destruction if it continues to fail to put his house in order

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church made the disclosure in a prophetic video, adding that the party would soon divided into two factions

Ayodele also said some power that be would soon create discord between President Bola Tinubu and the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, because of the latter's presidential ambition

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to put up its house to avoid great destruction in the coming days.

In a fresh prophetic video on his Twitter page, the cleric predicted that the opposition party would split into two in the near future and that one of the factions would join the opposition or form another political party while the other faction would stay.

Primate Ayodele predicts great fight between Wike and President Tinubu Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike, PDP Update, Primate Elijah Ayodele

Source: Twitter

Primate Ayodele foresees great fight between Wike and Tinubu

Ayodele then called on Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to be more strategic in his political travails to achieve his presidential ambition.

According to Ayodele, Wike's presidential ambition would divide the PDP in the near future, and he would make serious moves to influence who will become the party's next national chairman.

The primate further revealed that the political power in the All Progressives Congress (APC) would soon create discord between Wike and President Bola Tinubu, and it would be a tough one.

Why Tinubu, Wike will fight, Ayodele predicts

He said though the intention of the former governor of Rivers State was pure, he would soon make a move to influence the ruling APC's leadership, which would lead to discord between him and the president.

Recall that Wike is a chieftain of the PDP who was appointed a Minister of the FCT by President Tinubu's APC-led federal government following the support he gave the president in the 2023 presidential election.

See the video here:

