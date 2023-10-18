FCT, Abuja - Adeyemi Smart, the former lawmaker who represented Kogi West in the ninth Senate, has said President Bola Tinubu will throw out any minister who fails to perform in six months.

Speaking on Wednesday, October 18, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the governorship aspirant in Kogi state, described Tinubu as a leader who will ask ministers to provide report to Nigerians.

Smart Adeyemi maintains strong hope in the Tinubu administration. Photo credits: @SenSmartAdeyemi, @NGRPresident

Source: Twitter

"Tinubu's ministers have to perform": Adeyemi

The former President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) warned the president's appointees that they have no option but to perform.

Adeyemi said:

“What Nigerians should know about President Bola Tinubu today, including those who are ministers, is that from his track record, once you don’t perform in six months, he shows you the way out. That’s what he’s going to do."

Adeyemi added:

"Those who are being nominated or given appointments, I celebrate you but if you don’t perform this man will show them (the way) out. It’s not a question of leaving them for eight years or four years."

Source: Legit.ng