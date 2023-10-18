Senator Ifeanyi Ubah teamed up with the ruling APC six days ago eliciting positive responses from the party's leaders

Ubah's decision to join the APC also prompted antagonistic reactions from those who do not believe in the present government

On Wednesday, October 18, news emerged that a high court struck out AMCON's charge against the Anambra lawmaker

FCT, Abuja - Six days after joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), the federal high court sitting in Lagos has struck out the charge filed by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) against Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.

Ubah is the lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the upper legislative chamber.

Nigerians react after AMCON softpedals on Ubah

The court also dropped AMCON's charge against Ubah's company, Capital Oil and Gas Limited. The case was over an alleged N135 billion indebtedness, Channels Television reported on Wednesday, October 18.

Reacting, Chidi Odinkalu, the former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Last week, my brother, the distinguished Senator for Anambra South, @Dr_IfeanyiUbah, abandoned YPP and crossed over to @OfficialAPCNg.

"Today, at his criminal trial b4 the Fed Hi Crt in Lagos, @AmconNg applied to withdraw the charges against him and the court duly obliged. There!"

@Ikepicano said on X:

"Sure his sins are forgiven."

@n6oflife6 said:

"Adams Oshiomhole in 2019 said No matter your crimes and criminality; ONCE YOU JOIN APC ALL YOU SINS ARE FORGIVEN. It’s an association of Actual political Criminals."

@RealQueenBee__ wrote on X:

"The Witch cried last night and the Child died in the morning.

"A politician once said, come over to the APC and your sins will be forgiven."

Charles Ebosie commented:

"Their regular trademark."

@GreatMichael1 said:

"Things dey occur."

Ubah joins APC

