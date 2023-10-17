President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to screen and confirm Ola Olukoyede as the next substantial chairman of the EFCC

The president's letter was read on the floor of the Senate by Godswill Akpabio, the Senate president, during plenary on Tuesday

If confirmed, Olukoyede would be the first southern Nigeria to become the chairman of the EFCC since it was established during the administration of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate to screen and confirm the appointment of Ola Olukoyede and Muhammad Hammajoda as the substantive chairman and secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to The Nation, the president's letter was read on the floor of the Senate by the President of the Red Chamber, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, October 17.

Last week, Thursday, October 12, President Tinubu announced the appointment of Olukoyede as the substantive chairman of the anti-graft agency.

Who is Olukoyede, the new EFCC chairman

Olukoyede, a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, is said to be the first Southerner who would hold the EFCC chairman's position since former President Olusegun Obasanjo's administration established the commission.

Born on October 14, 1969, Olukoyede hailed from Ikere-Ekiti, in Ekiti State, South-West Nigeria.

The EFCC Chairman's designate was a seasoned lawyer with over 22 years of experience in fraud management, compliance management and corporate intelligence.

He had experience in the operation of the EFCC as he had earlier served as secretary of the anti-graft agency and chief of staff to the former chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu.

Olukoyede is a member of the Fraud Advisory Panel of the United Kingdom (UK) and worked under the law firm of former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo before he joined the EFCC.

Tinubu: Appointment of new Olukoyede is against EFCC Act, Bwala explains

Legit.ng earlier reported that Daniel Bwala, a chieftain of the PDP, has kicked against the appointment of Ola Olukoyede as the substantial chairman of the EFCC.

Bwala said President Bola Tinubu's decision to appoint Olukoyede as the new chairman of the anti-graft agency was against Section 2 of the EFCC ACT.

The PDP chieftain explained that Olukoyede was a private lawyer whose experience cannot equate to the required 15 years of experience as a law enforcement officer in the EFCC Act.

