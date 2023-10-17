Nigeria's main opposition party, the PDP, lost one of its main assets to its arch-rival, the APC

Legit.ng reports that the new APC catch is Rasaq Lawal, a one-time secretary of the PDP in the northcentral state

Lawal spoke about his former party during an official event by the APC to receive him into their fold

Ilorin, Kwara state - The former Kwara state Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Rasaq Lawal, has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng recalls that Lawal resigned from his office in July.

APC receives Rasaq Lawal (right) into party. Photo credit: @yusufalabere19

Source: Twitter

At the time, he said his decision to resign as the party’s secretary and withdraw his membership of the party was for personal reasons.

Now, three months later, the APC state executives led by Sunday Fagbemi officially received Lawal at the party’s secretariat in Ilorin, a report on Tuesday, October 17, by the Nigerian Tribune noted.

The newspaper also said Lawal expressed delight with joining the APC.

He also took a swipe at his former party, the PDP.

His words:

“While I shared mutual respect with leaders and peers at my former party, I will not hesitate to mention here that the PDP is not properly structured to play the role of a serious opposition party. The role of a major opposition party is to help the incumbent admimistration achieve its developmental agenda for the people and not to be an obstruction to the realisation of such goals."

He added:

“I want to assure my governor and the leader of APC in Kwara State/ chairman of the Nigeria’s Governor’s Forum (NGF), the APC chairman and his team of my total commitment to the ideals of the party and indeed the progress of the APC- led government in the state.”

PDP not suspending Saraki

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kwara chapter of the PDP denied that it is planning to suspend Senator Bukola Saraki, a former governor of the state and ex-senate president of Nigeria.

The party said Saraki remains a member of the party.

PDP suspends youth leader in Kwara

Legit.ng also reported that the PDP in Kwara state suspended Haliru Dansoho Mahmoud, its youth leader, over his comment against the personality of Saraki.

The youth leader reportedly accused Saraki of playing a role that was not appropriate in the 2023 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng