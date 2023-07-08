Former senate president, Bukola Saraki, will not be suspended by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party has assured

The assurance was given by the Kwara state chapter of the PDP in a communique assented to by two top officials: Babatunde Mohammed, and Abdulrazaq Lawal

Messrs Mohammed and Lawal said those spreading false news about a purported imminent suspension of Saraki are only being mischievous

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Ilorin, Kwara state - The Kwara state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday, July 8, denied that it is planning to suspend Senator Bukola Saraki.

Saraki is a two-term governor of Kwara state and a one-time senate president of Nigeria.

Senator Bukola Saraki remains a member of the PDP and will not be suspended, the party has said. Photo credit: Abubakar Bukola Saraki

Source: Facebook

‘Outcome of latest meeting misconstrued’: Kwara PDP

Legit.ng understands that an enlarged meeting of PDP members in Kwara state was held on Saturday, July 1. Following the meeting, rumours began circulating that the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party has decided to sanction Saraki.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

But a communique issued by the Kwara PDP, signed by the state party chairman, Babatunde Mohammed; and the state secretary, Abdulrazaq Lawal; urged party members and supporters to be calm and discountenance the rumoured suspension of the colossal Kwara politician.

It explained that the enlarged meeting called on Saturday, July 1, 2023, to review the outcome of the 2023 general elections, “was misconstrued or misrepresented by some disgruntled elements.”

The communique partly reads:

“We urge our party members and supporters to be calm and discountenance the purported rumoured suspension of our leader, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, by the State Working Committee members as mischievously circulated by some people aimed at causing disharmony in the party.”

Top PDP governor speaks highly of former senate president Bukola Saraki

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the former Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, congratulated former Senate president, Senator Bukola Saraki, on his 60th birthday.

Ortom describing Saraki as a political giant, showered encomiums on the former Senate president for his consistency in promoting the ideals of democracy in the country.

Trouble for Atiku as Saraki's ex-aides, other top PDP chieftains defect to APC

Legit.ng also reported that scores of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains in Kwara state defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) recently.

Leadership Newspaper reported that the defectors who were received at a rally in Ilorin on Saturday, January 28, 2023, were from across the four local government areas (LGAs) that make up Kwara's central senatorial district.

Source: Legit.ng