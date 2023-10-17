The federal government has approved a 30-day implementation plan for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with organised labour

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, said the federal government has approved a 30-day implementation plan for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with organised labour.

Lalong disclosed this while addressing newsmen at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Monday, October 16, TheCable reported.

The MoU is coming after the organised labour suspended the planned indefinite strike of October 3.

The former Plateau governor said the MoU document has 15 items of agreement and has been presented to the council.

He explained that one part of the MoU will be filed in court and the process has commenced.

He said:

“You are already aware that 15 items are parts of the agreement. But we went beyond mere agreement, we told them that something different is happening because one, part of the agreement is to file it in the court of law which we have set the process already.

“And the other one was the presidential approval. There cannot be any presidential approval more than the Federal Executive Council.

Explaining further, Lalong said the federal government had concluded its meeting with the leadership of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) while the meeting with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has not been concluded.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has been set to announce palliative for workers who are planning to embark on an indefinite strike on Tuesday.

Olajide Oshundun, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Labour, said the ministry is working on the new minimum wages for the workers.

According to Oshundun, the President would make a pronouncement on the palliative for workers during his Independent Day broadcast on Sunday.

