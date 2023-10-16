The lower chamber of the National Assembly has responded to the social media outburst over purchasing exotic cars for lawmakers

It was gathered that lawmakers in the Senate and House of Reps would soon receive deliveries of their new cars

However, the legislative arm of the government has revealed that the new cars are not for private use but for official use

FCT, Abuja - Reports in Abuja have confirmed that the House of Representatives announced that the 10th National Assembly members will soon receive vehicles to facilitate their work.

According to Daily Trust, the management is acquiring and distributing these vehicles to the members.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon Benjamin Kalu, during a recent plenary session at the lower chambers of the National Assembly. Photo Credit: House of Reps of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

House spokesperson and Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi, announced this on Sunday, October 15.

Rotimi clarified that this statement addresses the recent reports circulating in mainstream and social media, which have garnered public attention.

Vehicles not for private use, says Reps

He emphasized that these vehicles are intended for lawmakers to perform their duties within the standing committees and are not personal gifts.

Rotimi said:

“For the duration of the 10th assembly (2023 – 2027), the vehicles shall remain the property of the National Assembly at the expiration of the tenure of the 10th Assembly in 2027, should the extant assets deboarding policy of government still be in place.

“Honourable members may have the option of making payment for the outstanding value of the vehicles to government coffers before they can become theirs, otherwise it remains the property of the National Assembly.”

He also underscored the House's commitment to reducing the overall cost of governance following current economic conditions.

Historically, purchasing new multi-million Naira vehicles for lawmakers every four years has been controversial.

Billions of Naira are spent on acquiring vehicles for the 360 members of the House of Representatives and the 109 Senators after each assembly.

The 10th National Assembly, including returning members in the Senate and House of Representatives, will also receive new vehicles, incurring significant costs to the nation.

FG borrowing $1.5bn from World Bank to buy N160m SUV each for 360 Rep members, Moghalu alleges

Meanwhile, former Deputy Governor of CBN, Kingsley Moghalu, said the $1.5 billion loan requested by the Nigeran Government is for official cars.

Moghalu said the loan would be used to purchase 360 SUVs worth N160 million for each member of the House of Representatives.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, confirmed that the loan would be disbursed soon.

Source: Legit.ng