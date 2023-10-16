A Court of Appeal had invalidated the election of Senator Elisha Abbo representing Adamawa North District

Legit.ng reports that in a judgment delivered on Monday, October 16, the court declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amos Yohanna, as the rightful winner of the senatorial election

Reacting, the Special Assistant, Digital Media Strategy to former Vice President (VP) Atiku Abubakar, Demola Olarewaju, gloated over the development

Yola, Adamawa state - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Demola Olarewaju, has said his party “totally overran” the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 2023 election.

Olarewaju’s claim is against the backdrop of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, voiding the election of Senator Ishaku Abbo of the APC. The sacked lawmaker represents Adamawa North in the national assembly.

Adamawa: Olarewaju congratulates Amos Yohanna

Justice C.E. Nwosu-Iheme, who headed the three-member panel, instructed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a Certificate of Return to Amos Yohanna “as the validly elected lawmaker for the senatorial district”.

Following the update, Olarewaju, also an aide to Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, October 16:

“Congratulations to Rev. Amos Yohanna of the PDP on his final confirmation as the Senator representing the Adamawa North Senatorial District.

"Very clear that PDP totally overran APC in Atiku's base. Congratulations also to H.E. Atiku Abubakar.

“The Court of Appeal is the final arbiter in Senatorial matters.

"Good riddance to Sen. Elisha Abbo who defected from PDP to APC after his public assault of the sextoy shop saleslady, Citizen Osimibibra Warmate, who sued him and was awarded NGN50m at the High Court and the Appeal Court not only upheld it but NGN500,000 as extra.”

It is noteworthy that Atiku hails from Adamawa state, northeast Nigeria.

Appeal Court sacks Senator Ishaku Abbo

The lawmaker confirmed that the court voided his election and then ruled in favour of PDP's Yohanna.

