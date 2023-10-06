Former Kaduna State Senator, Shehu Sani, has passed a comment about the alleged certificate forgery by President Bola Tinubu

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, accused President Tinubu of submitting a forged result to INEC

But Sani, in his reaction, maintained that there was no doubt that the president graduated from the Chicago State University

Shehu Sani, the former senator representing the Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, has expressed his opinion about the allegation by Atiku Abubakar, the People Democratic Party (PDP), that President Bola Tinubu presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a tweet by Sani on Friday, October 6, the former Kaduna governorship aspirant of the PDP posited that it is evident that President Tinubu was a graduate of the Chicago State University but maintained that the certificate he presented to INEC was questionable.

SHehu Sani comments on Atiku's allegation against President Tinubu Photo Credit: Atiku Abubaka

Source: Twitter

Atiku, at a press conference on Thursday, October 6, alleged that Tinubu presented a fake certificate to the electoral body and that a Black American woman owned the certificate the president was parading to be holding.

Controversies around Atiku's allegation against Tinubu

The former vice president also alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) sent some party governors to pacify him, but he did not give them an audience as he did not allow them into his house.

He also alleged that the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari terminated his Intels license. He had nothing to lose at this time as he had no business with the government.

But in his reactions, the former senator said:

"There is no doubt that he graduated from Chicago. There is no doubt that the Certificate tendered before INEC was Carpentry in Arts. You can view this as the truth coated with a lie OR a lie coated with the truth."

See the tweet here:

The senator in another tweet said:

"Don’t think that forgery means forgery;In the Court,Lawyers will use Latin and ask if forgery means fakery or fabrication or falsification or concoction or doctoring or unintended adjustmentus or legaliso tempanus or Papernus miscarriagesus or Forgerus innocencetinus."

Source: Legit.ng