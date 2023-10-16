FCT, Abuja - Workers of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) are currently protesting against the appointment of Tola Odeyemi as Chief Executive Officer/Post Master General.

As reported by Daily Trust, the NIPOST workers have shut down the head office in Abuja.

NIPOST workers lockout Tinubu’s newly appointed CEO Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The newly appointed NIPOST CEO, Odeyemi was denied entrance by the workers, who said her appointment was against their wish.

The workers said they preferred Adeyemi Adepoju, the sacked Post Master-General and were seen chanting solidarity songs and wielding placards.

It was gathered that the moment after Odeyemi’s appointment broke, Adepoju was seen in a viral video addressing some workers who claimed President Bola Tinubu had reappointed him.

