President Bola Tinubu's minister of works, David Umahi, who was said to have been locked in his office by workers in the minister, has been cleared of the controversies

The Ministry of Works denied the report, adding that the minister had only made the workers to be more proactive in their work by adjusting their resumption

According to the ministry, Umahi has asked the workers to start resuming by 9 am from Monday to Friday while their closing hours remained at 4 pm

FCT, Abuja - The report that President Bola Tinubu's Minister of Works, David Umahi, was locked up in his office by workers in the ministry has been denied by the Ministry of Works.

According to The Nation, the ministry explained that Umahi had only ensured that workers under his watch were disciplined in their daily activities as he directed them to resume work at 9 am from Monday to Friday.

Ministry of works denies Umahi locked in his office Photo Credit: David Umahi

Source: Twitter

Umahi changes workers' resumption time in the Ministry of Works

The ministry disclosed that the new directive would affect all categories of workers, and their closing hours would remain at 4 pm.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Earlier on Thursday, some workers in the ministry staged a protest over the minister's directive that the ministry's entrance should be locked.

It was also learnt that the minister gave the order with the intention of knowing the workers who resumed late for work.

Why we come late to work, ministry workers explained

While the workers maintained that Umahi's action was correct, they complained that there was no prior notice before the minister made the move.

An official of the ministry who spoke on condition of anonymity explained that their lateness was due to the high cost of transportation and that many workers are living in far places from the federal secretariat.

According to the official, some of the places they stay are as far as Kwali, Kaduna Road, Keffi, Gwangwalada, and Bwali, among others.

Drama as protesters lock Umahi in his office

Legit.ng earlier reported that drama erupted on Thursday, September 28, as staff were locked out by the minister of works, Dave Umahi.

The minister was said to have prevented workers who came to work late from gaining access to the ministry.

However, after the gate was opened, the workers, comprising the Housing and Works Ministry, refused Umahi entry into his office.

Source: Legit.ng