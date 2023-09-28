Drama erupted on Thursday, September 28, as staff were locked out by the minister of works, Dave Umahi

The minister was said to have prevented workers who came to work late from gaining access to the ministry

However, after the gate was opened, the workers, comprising the Housing and Works Ministry, refused Umahi entry into his office

FCT, Abuja - Workers at the ministry of works confined the minister of works, Dave Umahi, in his office on Thursday, September 28.

The staff accused Umahi of being tyrannical. They also claim the former Ebonyi state governor barred staff who were late for work from entering the ministry. The Nation newspaper noted the development.

“Umahi must go”

The drama started when Umahi locked out the staff of his ministry for resuming late to work.

According to the protesting staff, who were chanting “Umahi must go”, they argued that that they reside far away and there was no way they come come to the office early. They also complained that Umahi neither warned nor issue any circular before locking them out.

A senior staff who spoke with Leadership newspaper said:

“Some of them are on a hundred thousand naira salary a month; some are on N80,000 salary a month and they are married people.

"So by the time you subtract both transport and everything, you have nothing left with nothing. So, they have to rely on one way or the other to come to office."

Apart from the controversy related to resumption time, some of the staff also claimed that Umahi, “stopped engineers and directors from doing their work, and has been breaking public service rules since his appointment, by bringing in consultants to run the affairs of the ministry”.

