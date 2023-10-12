The Supreme Court has ruled in the election victory of Delta state Governor Sheriff Oborevwori

The apex court in its judgment on Thursday, October 12, thrashed the suit filed by the SDP governorship candidate against Oborevwori's election

The final court dismissed Chief Kenneth Gbagi's suit for abuse of court processes and also held that the period of hearing the matter had elapsed

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court, on Thursday, October 12, dismissed an interlocutory appeal that was brought before it by Chief Kenneth Gbagi, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in the governorship election that was held in Delta State on Saturday, March 18.

Breaking: Supreme Court Gives Verdict in Appeal Challenging Oborevwori’s Election Victory. Photo credit: Kenneth Gbagi, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori

Source: Facebook

Why the court dismissed Gbagi's case

Gbagi is disputing the declaration of Delta state Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), as the valid winner of the gubernatorial contest.

The Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision by a five-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice Inyang Okoro, queried Gbagi’s lawyer, Akintola, SAN, on whether it had the requisite jurisdiction to entertain the case.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The apex court noted that the 180 days that was statutorily allowed for the tribunal to determine the substantive petition, had since elapsed, Vanguard reported.

It rejected the plea by counsel for the Appellant, who sought to invoke the original jurisdiction of the apex court under section 22 of the Supreme Court Act, Daily Independent report added.

“The period allowed for hearing of this matter has elapsed. If the trial court does not have the jurisdiction again, what it means is that this court cannot wear the shoe of the trial court because the 180 days is gone.

“As it stands, only the final judgement of the tribunal can be appealed. This matter has become academic,” Justice Okoro noted.

Delta tribunal delivers crucial judgement in Omo-Agege’s petition against Oborevwori

Earlier, the Delta state governorship election petition tribunal, on Friday, September 29, declared the actual winner of the governorship election held on March 18, 2023.

The tribunal struck out the petition brought before it by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, challenging the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for lacking merit.

In its judgment, the three-member tribunal panel headed by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu affirmed the return of Oborevwori as the actual winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election held in Delta state.

Tribunal sacks PDP lawmaker, declares APC winner

In another development, the PDP lawmaker representing the Riyom state constituency in Plateau State, Timothy Dantong, was sacked by the State House of Assembly election petition tribunal.

Dantong was sacked on the ground that the PDP needed structure as of the time he was nominated as the party's candidate for the March 18 election.

The court subsequently announced Moses Dachum of the APC as the election winner.

Source: Legit.ng