Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has vowed to stop the compulsory Monday sit-at-home in his constituency in Anambra state

The federal lawmaker said he will use road show to demonstrate to the people to come out every Monday for their businesses

Ubah said the Monday sit-at-home cannot continue because it has thrown a lot of youths out of jobs

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Nnewi, Anambra state - Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the National Assembly has promised to stop the compulsory Monday sit-at-home in his constituency.

Ubah said he will stop the Monday sit-at-home which does not augur well with the people with road shows starting from Monday, July 3, The Punch reported.

Anambra Senator Ifeanyi Ubah promises to stop Monday sit-at-home with road show. Photo Credit: Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah

Source: Facebook

He stated this while addressing vigilantes and community security watch operatives from the four quarters of Nnewi, at the Ifeanyi Ubah International Stadium, Nnewi on Sunday, July 2.

How to stop Monday sit-at-home

Ubad disclosed that starting today, July 3, the constituents will embark on a road show across various markets and roads.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to Ubah, the plan is to demonstrate to the people that they are safe and should start coming out on Mondays for business.

“The abrogation of the self-inflicted injury called Monday sit-at-home would start from this Monday, July 3. We are going to march in a road show across various markets and roads tomorrow (Monday) to demonstrate to the people that they are safe and should start coming out for business Mondays.

“The vigilantes have been charged to beef up security around all the major markets in Nnewi and ensure that traders and their goods are given adequate protection from the so-called unknown gunmen this Monday and subsequent Mondays to stamp out the cankerworm called sit-at-home.

“Monday is a serious day for business and economic activities, but the sit-at-home has spoilt businesses, commerce and economy in the region. It has thrown our youths out of jobs and this cannot continue.”

Enugu governor bans IPOB sit-at-home, makes 1 strong appeal to President Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state has declared an end to sit-at-home in the state effective Monday, June 5, 2023.

According to Mbah, such orders were restricting creativity, entrepreneurship, and productivity in the state.

Roads, banks, others deserted as Enugu residents disregard gov's directive, observe IPOB's sit-at-home order

Legit.ng also reported that roads, schools, banks, markets, and other public places were wholly deserted in Enugu state as residents obeyed the compulsory Monday sit-at-home order issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This sharply contrasted what the state governor, Peter Mbah, had declared on Thursday, June 1, urging the residents to disregard IPOB’s order and to go about their everyday activities.

Source: Legit.ng