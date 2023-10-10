FCT, Abuja - Amid the controversy surrounding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's certificate from the Chicago State University (CSU), former deputy spokesperson of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called for his sack as the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The pragmatic Frank made this call via a statement made available to Legit.ng in Abuja on Tuesday, October 10.

President Bola Tinubu (middle) flanked by other heads of state in West Africa during a general meeting. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, Frank is calling for Tinubu's sack as ECOWAS chairman due to the discovery that he allegedly forged his certificate that was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for his screening as a presidential candidate in the build-up to the 2023 polls.

Frank said:

“If ECOWAS must remain relevant and retain its credibility and respect among member states, especially in dealing with military junta now spreading fast like a pandemic across the sub-Region, it must act fast to protect its integrity.”

Frank equally called on past and present presidents of member states of ECOWAS to prevail on the sub-regional body to do the right thing by appointing another chairman in an acting capacity pending ratification during the next Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.

He said failure to act timeously would put the regional body in a lame-duck position where all decisions reached during the tenure of Tinubu would not be respected and, therefore, null and void.

