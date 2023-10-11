Following the forgery allegation by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election against President Bola Tinubu, after his access to the President's academic records at the Chicago State University has led to more revelation.

This development has led to the revisiting of the particulars of Atiku, Tinubu, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2023 election.

Bola Tinubu

In the publication by Premium Times, President Tinubu stated that his occupation was "politician" and that he had his BSc in Business and Administration from the Chicago State University on June 22, 1979, before proceeding to participate in the National Youths Service Corps in 1982.

The President also swore to an affidavit that he lost his certificates after some unknown persons attacked his house.

However, similar concerns about Tinubu's background was raised when he contested for the governor of Lagos State in 1999 and 2003. Gani Fawehinmi, the late human rights lawyer, in a petition asked the court to compel the police to prosecute Tinubu over his academic records.

Fawehinmi's petition for perjury and forgery came after Tinubu was accused of offences in his fillings with INEC ahead of the 1999.

But the petition was dismissed by the Supreme Court over the immunity clause that Tinubu enjoyed as governor. The Lagos State House of Assembly later investigated the matter and cleared Tinubu off gross misconduct.

Atiku Abubakar

The PDP candidate was not left out in the certificate saga as there are few questions about his academic credentials submitted to the electoral body, INEC.

Like Tinubu, Atiku did not also submit information about his primary education. The 1965 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate (WASSSC) he submitted bared Siddiq Abubakar.

The former vice president also claimed to have a Master's degree in International Relations from the Anglia Ruskin University in the United Kingdom without providing information about his other degrees.

Rabiu Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate in the election was different from Atiku and Tinubu, as he provided his academic information to the electoral body.

The former governor of Kano State had his first leaving certificate in 1968 and his secondary school certificate in 1975.

Kwankwaso presented his certificates including Craft Training Certificate, ND, HND, Post Graduate Diploma, M.Sc and Ph.D.

Peter Obi

The Labour Party candidate joined the race after leaving the PDP and become the most celebrated candidate on social media.

Like Tinubu, Obi also identify himself as a politician in his occupation. He was popular for quoting figures and statistics at every given opportunity.

Obi, who was the youngest candidate among the leading candidates in the 2023 presidential election, attended primary, secondary and tertiary schools between 1973 and 1984 according to the academic record with INEC.

