Katsin, Katsina - Hadi Sirika, the former Minister of Aviation under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, has received a fresh appointment from the Katsina State government.

According to Trust Radio, the former minister was appointed as a member of the Katsina State Security Trust Fund Committee.

Katsina inaugurates state security trust fund committee

The committee has been saddled with the responsibility of mobilising funds that will support the efforts of the state in confronting the security challenges in the state.

The other prominent business moguls are also included in the committee. They are Sen. Ibrahim Idah, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, and Sen. Abu Ibrahim.

Governor Dikko Umar Radda, during the inauguration of the committee, would be chaired by Alhaji Abdullahi Faskari, the Secretary to the state government.

List of People in Katsina State security trust fund committee

According to Radda, the commissioners for Information, Finance, Security and Home Affairs, Head of Service in the State, special advisers, Internally Displaced Persons and victims of banditry are members of the committee.

He further stressed that other members are Emirs of Katsina and Daura's representatives as well as the state chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria. He added that the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office, will serve as Secretary.

The governor urged the committee to identify the prominent indigenes and corporate organisations in the state that would help with funding support and suggest areas the funds should be deployed.

Rep who labelled Nigeria Air as fraud asked me for bribe, ex-Buhari minister

Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, has alleged that the lawmaker that declared the new Nigeria carrier as fraud demanded a bribe from him.

The chairman of the House of Reps Committee on Aviation had at a public hearing, Nnolim Nnaji, after listening to stakeholders on the new carrier declared Nigeria Air a fraud.

But Sirika in an interview on Sunday disclosed that the lawmaker had demanded a 5 percent share of the aviation project from him.

