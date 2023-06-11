Senator Hadi Sirika, the immediate past minister of aviation under former President Muhammadu Buhari has claimed that the lawmaker that tagged the National Carrier as fraud demanded 5 percent shares of the Nigeria Air from him.

Daily Trust reported that Nnolim Nnaji, the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, during a hearing, declared that the launch of Nigeria Air is a fraud.

Source: Legit.ng