The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) will soon conduct its senate presidential election

NANS is a students' union body bringing together students within Nigeria and across the diaspora

Speaking to Legit.ng, Comrade Awoyinfa Opeoluwa, the immediate past public relations officer (PRO) of NANS, Zone D (SouthWest), fumed at the reported endorsement of senate presidential aspirant by Seyi Tinubu

Akure, Ondo state - Some stakeholders of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) have expressed their displeasure with the speculated endorsement of a certain NANS senate presidential aspirant by Seyi Tinubu, son of Nigerian president Bola Tinubu.

Comrade Awoyinfa Opeoluwa of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) addressed the grievances in some quarters in a chat with Legit.ng on Monday, October 9.

Opeoluwa is the immediate past public relations officer (PRO) of NANS, Zone D (SouthWest).

Education stakeholders unimpressed with Seyi Tinubu

According to him, his associates: Comrade Olalere Adetunji Benedict (Federal Cooperative College Eleyele Ibadan, Oyo state), Comrade Ekundina Segun (Sikuru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology, Omu-Ijebu, Ogun state) and Comrade Henry Okunomo (Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko), all shared in his sentiment.

Legit.ng reports that concerns emanated from the purported endorsement of a certain Senate presidential aspirant of NANS by Seyi.

The NANS comrades who reacted to the development said it is important to acknowledge that Seyi's alleged endorsement has "sparked a wave of dissatisfaction amongst other aspirants and the discerning public in general”.

The quartet said they believe that the alleged dissatisfaction stems from an inherent belief in the principle of democracy which underscores the right of each aspirant to be given a level-playing ground to vie for elective positions.

Comrade Opeoluwa told Legit.ng:

“We must state unequivocally that each one of us, not a particular individual contributed our quota towards ensuring that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged as the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We invested our personal resources into the actualisation of Asiwaju's ambition. Hence, we believe that it is inconsiderate for Seyi Tinubu to project the aspiration of an individual as the Senate President of NANS.”

Opeoluwa continued:

“Our endorsement and, indeed, support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a reflection of our belief in his ability to provide the required leadership to take Nigeria to greater heights.

“In lieu of the above, we respectfully appeal to Seyi Tinubu not to polarise the student body which will definitely result in compounding issues for this administration which his purported endorsement of a particular candidate could cause.

“We believe that his influence should be used to foster a level playing ground where every aspirant has an equal opportunity to succeed. This is very important because each of us contesting forms an integral part of the broad political structure that contributed to the success of his father’s Presidential ambition.”

Opeoluwa also said it is necessary for Seyi to acknowledge the aspirations of all NANS Senate presidential aspirants and “support them without favouring one over the other”.

He concluded:

“The endorsement of a single candidate could inadvertently create a sense of alienation amongst other aspirants and their supporters, which could potentially undermine the unity and strength of the broader political structure. The poll should be free for everyone.”

Seyi is yet to address the allegation as of the time of this report.

Seyi embroiled in another controversy

Legit.ng earlier reported how Seyi made the headlines after a photo of him arriving Kano in a presidential jet belonging to his father's office went viral.

It was gathered that Seyi visited Kano to watch a polo tournament alongside his friends and associates who were spotted in the viral photos.

