US-based Professor, Farooq Kperogi, has again waded into the ongoing dispute between the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and President Bola Tinubu

The controversy is regarding the president’s academic records from Chicago State University (CSU)

Kperogi said the incumbent Nigerian leader made a mistake by not submitting the CSU’s official diploma to Nigeria's electoral body, INEC

Chicago, USA - Farooq Kperogi, a prominent US-Nigerian columnist, has said that although President Bola Tinubu was “careless” to have submitted a document printed by a third-party vendor to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), it is incorrect for anyone to say he “forged” the certificate (called a “diploma” in America).

Kperogi said Tinubu should have submitted CSU’s official diploma to INEC in 2022.

Certificate saga: "Tinubu was careless", Kperogi

The columnist stated these in his piece on Saturday, October 7.

He wrote:

“I admit, though, that Tinubu was careless. He is in Nigeria where certificates have a different meaning and valence from the United States. He should have submitted CSU’s official diploma to INEC. But what he did does not, by even the most feverish stretch of conspiratorial fantasy, rise to the level of a Salisu-Buhari-type criminal forgery.

“Unlike Salisu Buhari who forged a University of Toronto degree that he didn’t earn, Tinubu attended and earned a degree from Chicago State University.

"What Tinubu did with his certificate is pointlessly self-harming in reputational terms in Nigeria, but it’s not illegal.”

