Lokoja, Kogi - Ahead of the much-anticipated governorship election in Kogi State, the Labour Party (LP) has collapsed its structure for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 21 local government areas of the state.

On Friday, October 6, all the LP chairmen in all 21 LGAs defected to the ruling party with just a month to the crucial election.

As reported by Vanguard, the defectors were received by the state APC chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello, at the Lugard House, Lokoja.

Speaking at the presentation of the new APC members, the leader of the defectors, Mr Awe Kayode, said:

“Usman Ododo has shown that he is a unifier whose nationalist qualities are needed to consolidate the achievements of Gov. Yahaya Bello.

“I was in APC before I left to join the Labour Party. I am back today with more people and we are ready to add value. LP got more than 76,000 votes in the last presidential election; we still have the same people that worked to achieve that feat."

LP defectors promise Ododo block votes

Mr Kayode stated that they are willing to work with the governorship candidate of the APC (Usman Ododo) irrespective of his ethnic background or religious faith.

He said the LP with him could amass votes for Peter Obi at the presidential polls without any inducement or support.

Mr Kayode said he and his team are willing and ready to replicate the same for the governorship candidate of the APC.

Receiving the defectors, the Kogi APC chairman, Abdullahi Bello, said:

“APC is a party that believes in development, equality and has good reward system.

“Your decision to join the APC shows that you appreciated the developmental efforts of Gov Yahaya Bello and his unwavering commitment to the unity, security and wellbeing of the people of Kogi State."

He assured the defectors that all privileges enjoyed by old and present members would be accorded without partiality.

