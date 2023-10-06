The police have given detailed accounts of events that led to the demise of Nigerian singer, Mohbad

Speaking with newsmen on Friday, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, disclosed that Mohbad's friend contributed to his demise

According to the police in Lagos state, the fight Primeboy had with Mohbad, led to his injury and later resulted in the death of the late singer

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, on Friday, October 6, disclosed that injuries sustained during a fight between the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba best known as Mohbad, and his childhood friend, Ibrahim Owodunni aka Primeboy, in Ikorodu, led to the singer's death.

Police say Mohbad's childhood friend, Ibrahim Owoduni, aka Primeboy, contributed to the singer's death. Photo credit: Ibrahim Owoduni, Nigeria Police Force, Mohbad Imolè

How Mohbad actually died, police open up

The CP made this revelation while addressing the media during a press briefing on Friday, at Ikeja, Lagos state.

CP Owohunwa said MohBad and PrimeBoy got into a fight after a show in Ikorodu where the 'Peace' crooner had performed.

Owohunwa added that injuries sustained by MohBad from that fight were not properly managed leading to his death, The Punch reported.

“At the end of the show, Mohbad and Ibrahim were engaged in a violent fight, during which Mohbad was injured. The management of the injury subsequently resulted in his death. So he is being treated as a suspect."

Video surfaces online as police reveal how Mohbad died from injury

Lagos police revealed in detail how Primeboy contributed to Mohbad's death.

Watch the video below:

Breaking: Police give full account of how Mohbad died, share video

Earlier, the Lagos police revealed the events that led to the sudden death of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly referred to as Mohbad as well as provided details about five suspects who have been interrogated over the matter.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa made this revelation on Friday while addressing the media with an update on the ongoing investigation of the late singer’s death, Vanguard reported.

But the police disclosed that the investigation team has covered enough ground to support the processing of the case, Channels TV reported.

Mohbad”: Police give an update on autopsy reports: “Still being awaited”

Earlier, the Lagos state police on October 6, disclosed that the autopsy reports conducted on Mohbad, are still being awaited.

The police have since invited and detained several suspects in their investigations in the case, the Lagos State police commissioner Idowu Owohunwa, said the autopsy report is not yet out.

"Auxiliary nurse who injected Mohbad, is prime suspect" - Lagos police

Legit.ng reported earlier that the police in Lagos on Friday, October 6, named the auxiliary nurse who injected singer, Mohbad, as the prime suspect in the singer’s death.

Idowu Owohunwa, the Lagos state police commissioner, gave this update in regards to the ongoing investigation into the singer’s demise in a press briefing on Friday afternoon, October 6.

According to the CP, the nurse identified as Ms Feyisayo Ogedengbe, administered “multiple and highly potent” injections to Mohbad.

Source: Legit.ng