A fresh revelation has emerged regarding the document released by the Chicago State University

Atiku Abubakar's lawyer has again revealed that one of the documents CSU released indicated Bola Tinubu forged his INEC certificate and also forged the certificate of a black American

Atiku's lawyer made this disclosure while speaking at a press conference organised by the PDP flagbearer, on Thursday, October 5, in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Kalu Kalu, one of the lawyers of the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who was involved in the suit filed against President Bola Tinubu in the United States of America has made some revelations.

Responding to questions at a press conference held by Atiku in Abuja on Thursday, October 5, Kalu said one of the documents released by Chicago State University (CSU) showed that Tinubu allegedly forged the certificate of a black American, Daily Trust reported.

Speaking in Abuja, Kalu said:

“On the certificate issued or released by Chicago State University to the lawyers of Alhajji Atiku Abubakar. These are the documents; One, that Bola Ahmed Tinubu forged the certificate he presented to INEC.

“Two, that the qualified certificate from Southwest College to Chicago State University bears a female. That means that document does not belong to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Three, the Chicago State University admission application form has a claim that Bola Ahmed Tinubu attended Government College Lagos and graduated in 1970, when indeed the school got established in 1974. The same document has it that the owner of that document is a Black American and the document Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to INEC, he denied having dual citizenship which means it doesn’t not belong to him.”

