A young man has lamented bitterly on social media following the demise of his best friend who was a victim of the Air India plane crash

In a heartbreaking post, he reminisced on the friendship they shared for over 30 years and dubbed him one of the nicest souls

Reactions trailed his post as netizens consoled him and also penned condolence messages to the victim's family

The devastating Air India plane crash claimed the life of a man who had been looking forward to reuniting with his long-time friend.

His grieving friend, who shared a heartfelt post on TikTok mourning his demise, stated that they've been friends for over three decades.

Man mourns friend who died in crash

The emotional post was shared by TikTok user @v_v1281, who explained the depth of their friendship through heartfelt words and nostalgic photos.

He expressed his shock and sadness at losing his dear friend who has now left a big vacuum in his heart after his demise.

The deceased had been planning to visit for a vacation, and the two friends were scheduled to meet after a five-year separation.

In his words:

"I have received one of the worst news. In a tragic incident, Air India plane crassh from Ahmedabad to London, where over 200 people died and I lost one of my best friend of life for over 30 years. He was coming for a vacation and we were supposed to meet after 5 years. I still can’t believe it and can’t stop my tears. The more I think of him the more I cry. He was not just a friend but piece of my soul. The life is so unpredictable. You have gone too soon, not fair. May your soul rest in peace my brother.

"I agree that it’s not in our control and no one is safe anywhere. However some people are irreplaceable in your life and he was one of them and specially when you have hardly few of them in your life. He was one of the nicest soul I have ever come across in my life. I hope he would be at peace wherever he is."

Reactions as man mourns best friend

TikTok users reacted to the emotional post in the comments section.

@Anyckabeauty said:

"So sorry for your loss. It's shocking to see a brand new plane going down like that. I have seen it happening in one of my dreams about 3 months ago. There's nothing you can stop it anyway. When is our time we can't go against it. We're not safe anywhere no more."

@css_bintou commented:

"It's really sad, my condolences. May his soul rest in peace as well as all the other victims."

@Mazella said:

"Truly sorry for your loss and everyone else who lost their lives that day. God rest their souls. God bless you and give you strength."

@Luna tic said:

"So sorry for the loss of your friend. Your tears will get less with time. He will always be with you in your soul."

@MISS FOX commented:

"So sorry to here this terribly sad news! healing prayers for family and friends and everyone involved."

@Zarah added:

"This is honestly heartbreaking. I’m so sorry for your loss. May your friend rest in eternal peace."

Man loses daughter to Air India crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a businessman lamented about the heartbreaking news of his daughter's demise in the Air India crash which brought back the most painful memories.

The grieving father had lost his sister's prospective father-in-law to the 1988 air tragedy that happened in Ahmedabad.

