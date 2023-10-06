The APC crisis in Rivers State has become deeper and more bitter as the camp of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, called on Abdullahi Ganduje-led NWC to ignore Rotimi Amaechi's camp

Led by Chief Tony Okocha, the Wike's camp alleged that the Amaechi's camp did not deserve any appointment from the party because they did not support President Bola Tinubu during the election

In their argument, the group loyal to Wike urged Ganduje to respect the existing court order that endorsed the expulsion of the Amaechi's loyalists, including Tonye Cole and Dakuku Peterside

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) crisis in Rivers State has taken a new dimension as the camp of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), called on the national secretariat of the party to avoid dishing any appointment to the camp of Rotimi Amaechi.

Amaechi was the former governor of Rivers State and served as Minister of Transportation under the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, The Guardian reported.

APC Crisis: Wike's camp urges Ganduje to ignore Amaechi for appointment Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike, Rotimi Amaechi, Abdullahi Ganduje

Source: Twitter

At a meeting with Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC, the Wike camp based their argument on the fact that the Amaechi's camp did not support the electioneering of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

APC Crisis: Wike's camp meets Ganduje in Abuja

The Amaechi's camp included the likes of the former governorship candidate of the party, Tonye Cole and Dakuku Peterside, who were alleged to have worked against the victory of President Tinubu during the election.

Chief Tony Okocha, who led the Wike's camp to Ganduje, urged the APC national working committee to respect the existing court order that recognised the expulsion of the Amaechi's group from the ruling party.

Their statement reads in part:

“These group of persons who we liken as Watermelon, with the characteristic feature of presenting “Green in the outside but Red in the inside”, have long abandoned the APC, are “ipso facto” disqualified from speaking for the APC Rivers in any forum or fora,”

"What platform are you standing?": Wike asks APC candidate after tribunal ruling

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the FCT, has commended the tribunal's judgment on the Rivers State governorship election petition.

Wike, who was an immediate past governor of Rivers State, said the judgment is like a man who gets justice over a stranger's attempts to steal his land.

The minister then described Tonye Cole of the APC as a stubborn boy because his party had seized to be part of the suit he was pursuing.

Source: Legit.ng