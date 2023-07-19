The APC has reacted to the allegation that President Bola Tinubu had a telephone conversation with CJN Olukayode Ariwoola

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the allegation that President Bola Tinubu put a phone call through to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, over the ongoing hearing at the presidential election petition court.

Felix Morka, the national publicity secretary of the APC, in a statement published by the NTA on its Twitter page on Wednesday, July 19, said the tweet by Jackson Ude, a campaigner of the Labour Party and Peter Obi, was intentionally mischievous and misleading.

APC denies President Tinubu calls CJN on issues before tribunal Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Ude, in his tweet, alleged that President Tinubu had a conversation with the CJN Ariwoola, but Morka, in a rejoinder, refuted the claim and accused the Labour Party supporter of spreading false.

President Tinubu's telephone conversation with CJN is a false claim, APC says

Morka accused Ude of fabricating falsehoods at the detriment of a matter of serious national importance currently being reviewed by the President Election Petition Court.

President Tinubu and the APC, according to Morka, won the February 25 presidential election without an iota of doubt, and there is no reason why the party or the president would engage in a side conversation with the CJN on a matter that was already pending before the PEPC.

The ruling APC then expressed the confidence that Nigerians are smarter and more discerning than to be dissuaded by the opposition's tasteless and crass mercenary journey.

Following the announcement of Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election, the Labour Party and Peter Obi have rejected the poll's outcome, and their supporters have continued to insist that Tinubu and the APC did not win the poll.

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng