The APC has mocked the PDP and its presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, over their push for Tinubu's academic records at the Chicago State University

Bala Ibrahim, the national publicity director of the APC, said Atiku and the PDP are suffering from post-election defeat disorder

According to Ibrahim, the next thing for the PDP and Atiku is to file an application and request Tinubu's attendance during his days at the Chicago State University

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has mocked Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, over his pursuit of President Bola Tinubu's academic records at the Chicago State University.

According to The Punch, the ruling party said the PDP and Atiku are suffering from their defeat in the 2023 presidential election, urging the former vice president to retire from public activities.

APC Mocks PDP, Atiku, over search on Tinubu's academic records Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

APC reacts to Atiku's access to Tinubu's academic records

Bala Ibrahim, the APC national publicity director, described the action of the PDP as a "post-election defeat disorder."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Atiku has been able to secure the release of the academic records of President Bola Tinubu from the Chicago State University following his request from the institution.

But Ibrahim, in his reaction, knocked the PDP for failing to accept defeat in an election, calling on its presidential candidate to retire from public life.

Atiku, PDP suffering from post-election disorder, APC says

The APC chieftain mocked that Atiku and the PDP would soon filed another application in a US court, asking for the number of times President Tinubu attended classes during his undergraduate days.

He statement reads in part:

"We have said it times without number that the PDP and Atiku are suffering from ‘defeat disorder syndrome.’ The next thing for them to do now is to file another application at the court asking for the number of times Tinubu attended lectures at the Chicago State University."

Source: Legit.ng