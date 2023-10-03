An APC stalwart, Adamu Garba, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for having the "strength to escape critics' trappings"

Garba said there are greater things Nigeria is undertaking with Tinubu's status as president "against all odds"

Garba, a former member of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), called on supporters of the president to defend him

FCT, Abuja - Adamu Garba, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has praised President Bola Tinubu for his “patience, resilience, and doggedness”.

Garba’s commendation comes amid a certificate controversy President Tinubu is currently embroiled.

'Critics try hard to drag down Tinubu': Garba

Garba, a former presidential hopeful, said he has never seen “such a brutal political enmity beyond what Tinubu is facing”.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, October 3:

“Dear Nigerian Future Leaders, May God bless you with patience, resilience and doggedness as the way he blessed President Bola Tinubu. Say Ameen, for my reward is in heaven. The drag down matted on this man and the strength with which he pulls through is such that can change the acceleration due to gravity from 9.8g/ms to 0. I’ve not seen such a brutal political enmity beyond what Tinubu is facing. From all angles, including those he favored with everything. Yet Allah gave him the strength to escape their trappings and still made him shine.

“I want to believe that the will of God is manifesting through him and there is something important, greater things this country is undertaking by making him the President, against all odds. I am a positive energy, I support the flow and and will continue to support the President of Nigeria no matter the situation he is facing. I trust completely that leadership is the ultimate will of Allah.

“Tinubu is our project, we must protect him, we must support him and we must defend him. We will continue to hold him accountable where necessary, but will not change the fact that he’ll continue to be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the time Allah wills for him. May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria and our leaders.”

