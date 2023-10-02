Ahead of the Abia State governorship election petition tribunal, there are fears of attacks from secessionist groups

This alarm was raised by the National Coalition Against Terrorism (NCAT) during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, October 2

The ant-terrorism coalition has called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, to order a virtual ruling on Zoom

FCT, Abuja - The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has been advised to order a virtual ruling of the Abia State governor election tribunal due to the rising activities of secessionist groups in the southeast.

This appeal was made by the National Coalition Against Terrorism (NCAT) during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, October 2.

According to the coalition, there is a need to ensure the safety of justices on such panels while crediting the tribunal judges in Kano and Kaduna for adopting the virtual option of delivering their verdict.

Speaking to journalists at the briefing, the coalition's national coordinator, Terrence Kuanum, stated that the recent happenings in the Nigerian political space have begun to threaten democracy.

He said:

"For us, it is, therefore an issue of concern that our judicial personnel who are assigned to carry out the patriotic duty at the various election tribunals across the South East might come under threat considering the activities of the terrorists within the region.

"We, therefore, request that the Chief Justice of the Federation immediately directs all tribunal judgments in the South-east to deliver their judgements through electronic means to save the judges involved in this patriotic assignment from coming under threat or even losing their lives."

The coalition noted that there is information that some criminals are lining up their troops to perpetrate unruly activities on the day of the tribunal's judgement.

The coalition appealed to the judiciary's leadership to adopt a contingency plan to intercept the plots of these criminals by using the virtual option to deliver the tribunal's final verdict.

