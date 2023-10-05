Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described adopting a Muslim-Muslim ticket as a wrong decision for Nigerians

Atiku said his relationship with Tinubu was strained because of the same Muslim-Muslim ticket agenda during the 2007 political alignment

He said he would never adopt such a political equation, noting that it is unhealthy for a heterogeneous nation like Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has slammed the adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket in Nigeria.

During his world press conference in Abuja on Thursday, October 5, Atiku stated that adopting the Muslim-Muslim ticket does not reflect Nigeria's diversity and composition.

Atiku Abubakar revealed how his feud with Bola Tinubu started when he refused to adopt him as his running mate in 2007. Photo Credit: George Osodi

He stated this while reflecting on his strained relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2007 political alignment.

Atiku revealed that after securing the presidential ticket under the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) platform, Tinubu sent some party chieftains to him to lobby for the vice presidential ticket.

According to Punch, Atiku said:

"They met me and said to me that Bola wanted to be my running mate. I said to them, gentlemen, you’re all old enough, and apparently, virtually all of you are Christians’ with the exception of one person. What will be your reaction to having a Muslim-Muslim ticket?"

Why I will never support Muslim-Muslim ticket - Atiku

He further stated that his relationship with Tinubu was strained politically because he refused to accept the Muslim-Muslim agenda.

Atiku stated that it does not reflect inclusivity and respect for Christians by accepting the same-faith ticket proposal of Tinubu.

As reported by Channels TV online, Atiku said:

"I will not do Muslim-Muslim ticket. I don’t have to be President because I don’t believe it is right for this country.

“It is not right; (it) is absolutely wrong. We are multi-ethnic and multi-religious and our government should reflect our diversity and our composition.”

President Tinubu caused a lot of outrage during the build-up to the 2023 presidential polls when he announced Senator Kashim Shettima (a Muslim) as his running mate.

There were allegations that Tinubu was plotting to Islamise Nigeria with his agenda. He denied the allegation while pointing at his wife (Senator Remi Tinubu), who is a Christian.

