Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has been affirmed as the March 18 gubernatorial election winner

This was confirmed in the final ruling of the three-member panel of the Sokoto Governorship Election Petition Tribunal

The petition of the appellant and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was dismissed due to lack of merit

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed the petition filed against the victory of Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sa’idu Umar, in the March 18 election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Aliyu, who contested on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform, the election winner, Daily Trust reported.

The Sokoto State Election Petition Tribunal delivered its final judgement on Saturday, September 30. Photo Credit: Ahmad Aliyu/Saiidu Umar

Source: Facebook

The State Collation Officer, Bichi Amaya’u, who announced the result in Sokoto, said Mr Aliyu polled a total of 453,661 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the PDP, Umar, who polled 404,632.

Still, Umar of the PDP challenged the victory of his counterpart based on his deputy's academic qualification and issues bordering on electoral fraud, which translates to the statutory stipulations of the Electoral Act of 2022 as amended.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, in its ruling on Saturday, September 30 the three-member panel judges led by Justice Haruna Mshelia said the petitioner could prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.

Judgment Day: Journalists denied access to courtroom for Sokoto governorship tribunal

Before the verdict, Journalists of privately-owned media outlets have been denied entry into the courtroom of the Sokoto State Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal.

It was gathered that only media outlets from state and federal government-owned media outlets were allowed access to the courtroom.

This was confirmed by the Head of the Directorate of the State Security Services (SSS) while addressing journalists.

Tribunal gives final verdict on Taraba governorship election

Meanwhile, the Taraba State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has upheld the victory of Governor Agbu Kefas.

The tribunal gave the ruling after dismissing the petition challenging the victory of the PDP candidate.

According to the tribunal, Kefas was duly elected in the March 18 governorship election in Taraba.

Source: Legit.ng