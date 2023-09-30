Journalists of privately-owned media outlets have been denied entry into the courtroom of the Sokoto State Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal

It was gathered that only media outlets from state and federal government-owned media outlets were allowed entry into the courtroom

This was confirmed by the Head of the Directorate of the State Security Services (SSS) while addressing journalists

Emerging reports have confirmed that journalists have been denied entry into the courtroom for the final judgment of the Sokoto State Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal.

As reported by Punch, it was gathered that journalists arrived at the court premises as early as 7:00 AM after undergoing strict security checks.

The Sokoto State Election Petition Tribunal will deliver its final judgement on Saturday, September 30. Photo Credit: Twitter

The report says the court premises were heavily manned, and armed security personnel made entry into the courtroom tasking.

The Head of the Directorate of the State Security Services said only journalists working for the state-owned media and those of the Nigerian Television Authority would be allowed into the court chamber.

PDP hoping for victory, challenges APC

Meanwhile, the tribunal is expected to deliver its final verdict today to know the fate of the appellant and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Saidu Umar and Governor Ahmad Aliyu (the defendant) and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the March 18 gubernatorial polls.

The PDP candidate, Umar, is challenging the victory of Aliyu, who was declared the winner of the governorship polls by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the conclusion and collation of results.

The State Collation Officer, Bichi Amaya’u, who announced the result in Sokoto, said Mr Aliyu polled a total of 453,661 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the PDP, Umar, who polled 404,632.

