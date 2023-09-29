Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and his Kwankwasiya disciples have been warned to control their urge for violence

This is on the heels of the final verdict issued by the three-men panel of judges of the Kanos State tribunal

An anti-terrorism group has also called for the arrest of Senator Kwankwaso for his alleged unruly threats to the judges

The National Coalition Against Terrorism (NCAT) has called for the arrest of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate and leader of the Kwankwasiya movement, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The anti-terrorism group says they are calling for Kwankwaso's arrest over an alleged threat to the life of judicial officers who presided over the petition of the Kano state governorship poll.

The NNPP was one of the major parties in the last 2023. Photo Credit: NNPP

In a statement made available to Legit.ng in Abuja on Thursday, September 28, the NCAT national coordinator, Comrade Terrence Kuanum, warned that there is a need to curb the excesses of the Kwankwasiya group.

He stated that Nigeria might be facing another imminent insurgency if the wings of the Kwankwasiya members are not clipped on time.

Kuanum said:

"We all know what Zamfara State is at the moment, for this people to be making open statement and raining insult on the Hon Justices on daily basis and are still being protect by the Kano State Government shows very clear that we need urgent security measures to secure first the judicial official and their residences especially the Appeal Court Justices who reside in Kano State.

Anti-terrorism group demands Kwankwaso's arrest

While applauding the Chief Justice of the Federation for boosting the morale of the Hon. Justices who delivered judgments across the country, adding that the measure was in the best interest of democratic rule.

The group thereby called on the Inspector General of Police to immediately arrest the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement for proper interrogation over the threat to life and peaceful co-existence in Kano State.

He said:

"We warn the Kwankwasiyya Movement and the government of Governor Kabir Abba Yusuf to desist from intimidating the judiciary as law is not based on sentiment but facts before it. You may not be the first Governor to loose election to his opponent neither would you be the last."

Meanwhile, the Progressives Foundational Movement (PFM) has levelled a strong allegation against the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

The PFM accused the NNPP of sponsoring various propaganda campaigns against the Nigerian judiciary.

The group's coordinator, Barrister Aganaba Johnson, said the funds used for these operations were estimated at N1.2 billion.

