The Progressives Foundational Movement (PFM) has levelled a strong allegation against the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP)

The PFM accused the NNPP of sponsoring various propaganda campaigns against the Nigerian judiciary

The group's coordinator, Barrister Aganaba Johnson, said the funds used for these operations were estimated at N1.2 billion

FCT, Abuja - The New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) has been accused of sponsoring a multi-million Naira smear campaign against the Nigerian judiciary.

The Progressives Foundational Movement (PFM) levelled this allegation via a statement issued on Thursday, September, in Abuja.

NNPP accused of spreading fake news

The PFM also alleged that the NNPP orchestrated a series of false stories, manipulated analysis and paid propaganda.

The group's national coordinator, Barrister Aganaba Johnson, said information at his disposal indicates that a large chunk of the money, believed to be over N1.2 billion, is being shared among fake and non-existent Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Newspaper columnists, some political analysts on current affairs and lawyers, to engage in propaganda in favour of the NNPP which last week lost at the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

He said:

"The aim, it was gathered, revolves around calling national attention by creating the impression that the justices of the election petition tribunal were not fair in the judgement, thereby creating aspersions on their persons and the judicial process as a whole.

"The faceless CSOs are said to be leveraging on technology and regular online sessions with support from social media platforms to achieve the objective of discrediting the judiciary.

"It was also learnt that columnists from newspapers and magazines have been reached out to work for the NNPP in the task of rubbishing the judiciary through spurious allegations."

NNPP alleged of threatening tribunal judges lives

The pro-APC group also alleged that the NNPP orchestrated the threats on the lives of the tribunal judges.

He blamed their actions for their inability to make the case at the presidential election petition court.

Johnson said:

"The NNPP failed to make its case at the tribunal and still blaming the second arm of government for it's failures. Had the election petition tribunal verdict rule in their favour, will they behave the same way as they are doing now?"

Source: Legit.ng