PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has revealed what is at stake regarding President Bola Tinubu's certificate

Atiku said Nigeria's reputation is at stake because people look up to the leaders to respect the rules and defend them

The former Vice President stated this while addressing a press conference on Thursday, October 5.

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic People (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, said the reputation of Nigeria is at stake regarding President Bola Tinubu’s certificate from Chicago State University (CSU).

Atiku said it should not take months or a decade to certify a candidate’s credentials in Nigeria, Arise News reported.

Atiku says Nigeria's reputation is at stake as he challenges Tinubu's Chicago certificate

Source: Facebook

He called on traditional, religious and political leaders like Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwanksaso to join in the campaign to ensure probity in the matter.

The former Vice President said the late human rights activist Gani Fawehinmi inspired him to embark on the discovery.

Atiku also commended investigative journalist David Hundeyin and described him as a source of inspiration.

The PDP candidate said:

“The price of liberty is eternal vigilance,”

He added:

“I will only drop the fight when the court rules.”

Atiku calls on Peter Obi, Kwankwaso to join him in removing Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku called on his counterparts in the Labour Party and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso in his move to unseat President Tinubu.

He stated this based on his recent revelation concerning the academic record of President Tinubu at the CSU.

Atiku reveals only reason that'll make him end "fight" with Tinubu

The PDP candidate said he would only 'drop his fight' with President Bola Tinubu "when the Supreme Court of Nigeria rules".

Atiku insisted that President Tinubu forged his CSU's certificate

Atiku’s camp kicks as presidential aide claims Tinubu cannot forge certificate

Timothy Osadolor, a member of the PDP National Executive Council (NEC), accused Temitope Ajayi, President Tinubu’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, of "defending the indefensible".

Ajayi had said Tinubu’s Chicago State University (CSU) certificate was authentic and not forged as insinuated by the opposition.

“Tinubu who attended CSU is same person”: Chicago State University declares

CSU registrar, Caleb Westberg said the Tinubu who attended the university is the same as President Tinubu.

Westberg said the school was bombarded with many enquiries between five and 30 daily about Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng