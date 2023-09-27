The Ebonyi State governorship election petition tribunal has given its verdict on the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and its candidate in the March 18 governorship election, Bernard Odoh's petition against Governor Francis Nwifuru.

APGA and Odoh have filed petitions against the victory of Governor Nwifuru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

According to the court, all the requests made by APGA and its candidate fell under the pre-election matters and then dismissed the claim by the petitioners.

As of the time of writing this report, the court is still hearing the petitions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the election, Ifeanyi Odii, against the governor.

Source: Legit.ng