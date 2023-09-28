The stage is set for the Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to deliver its verdict via Zoom

It was gathered that a large screen has already been connected to Zoom with the caption, EPT KADUNA 3

The tribunal is to give a verdict on a petition filed by the PDP and its candidate, Isah Mohammed Ashiru, against Gov Uba Sani of the APC

Kaduna state - The Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is set to deliver its judgement via Zoom.

As reported by The Nation, the courtroom has been set with a provision for transmission of the judgement proceeding via Zoom.

Tribunal set to deliver judgment in Kaduna Governor

Source: Facebook

The large screen provided, which is already connected to the zoom, read EPT KADUNA 3.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Isah Mohammed Ashiru, had filed a petition challenging the victory of Governor Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Source: Legit.ng