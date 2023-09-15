Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu has revealed the actual amount he needed to renovate his office

The governor disclosed that he needed the sum of N5billion to renovate his offices in Abuja, Lagos and elsewhere

According to Otu, his office, the governor's office is not up to the standard that would appeal to investors willing to do business with the state

Governor Bassey Otu, of The Cross River State, has said that he needed the sum of N5 billion to renovate the state governor’s office in Calabar, the state capital to befit his current status.

Governor Otu says he will spend N5bn to renovate his main office in Cross River state. Photo credit: Senator Prince Bassey Otu

Governor Otu made this known on Friday, September 15, during an interaction session with newsmen in the state, saying that governor’s office ought to be the signpost in the state, SaharaReporters confirmed.

The governor said he would also renovate all the state liaison offices in Abuja, Lagos and elsewhere to similarly carry the same signpost insignia.

Otu stressed that the governor’s office was not befitting when he took over power and that renovating it to a befitting standard would help to appeal to investors willing to do business with the state.

“The renovations will be done with transparency. It is estimated that the costs of the renovations will be between N3 to N5 billion. But for now the contractors are working pro bono,” PM News quoted the governor as saying.

