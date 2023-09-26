The election petition tribunal ruled that the petition filed by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi and their parties had no merit and unanimously upheld Bola Tinubu’s electoral victory in the February 25 presidential election

The five-member panel dismissed the petitions presented by Messrs Atiku and Obi against the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election by INEC

Some internet users claim that the two main political parties have been fined for bringing a "frivolous" petition to the election court, but Legit.ng's fact-check reveals that it was a concocted claim

FCT, Abuja - Social media users claimed that the presidential election tribunal (PEPT) has fined three opposition parties for “filing frivolous petitions”.

The poster alleged that the three petitioners were sanctioned over their ‘shallow’ accusations against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

LP, PDP not fined for "frivolous" petitions

Two posts sighted on X (formerly Twitter) have accrued a combined 2,000+ views.

The post, which emerged earlier in September reads in full:

“PEPT fined three political parties for filing frivolous petitions: APM: N13,675,890.00 only LP: 47, 910, 431.87 only PDP: 23, 391,001.45 only.

“Ordered to be paid within 48 hours after the judgement into the consolidated account of the Court of Appeal lodged at the CBN.”

Similar claims have been made here, here, and here.

Recall the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM), Labour Party (LP), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) approached the PEPT to challenge Tinubu’s victory in the February 2023 poll.

On September 6, the tribunal delivered a decisive judgement, throwing out the petitions of the APM; PDP, and its flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar; as well as that of the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

But were the petitioners fined by the PEPT? Legit.ng checked.

Fabricated story

We found no report on the purported fine in any credible media organisation.

Such a high-profile case would have made both local headlines if it were true. It is not.

Source: Legit.ng