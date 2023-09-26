The Labour Party has revealed that its presidential bannerman, Peter Obi, declined to lead a mass protest against President Bola Tinubu's victory at the 2023 polls

A statement from the party issued on Monday, September 25, revealed immense pressure mounted on Obi by his Obidient supporters

The party stated that Obi chose the route of legal battle rather than violence, which might have caused anarchy

FCT, Abuja - In the aftermath of the 2023 presidential elections, the Labour Party (LP) has revealed that its candidate, Peter Obi, resisted the pressure from Obidients to lead a mass protest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's victory.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu the winner of the presidential election after polling 8,794,726 votes ahead of his counterparts, Atiku Abubakar, who polled 6,984,520 and Peter Obi coming third with 6,101,533 votes.

The Labour Party bannerman, Peter Obi, emerged third at the last presidential poll with 6,101,533 votes. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, September 25, the national publicity secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, revealed that there would have been chaos and anarchy if his principal (Obi) had given in to the pressure to lead a mass protest.

As reported by Punch, he said:

“On March 1st, 2023 when the INEC announced its charade election result by 4 a.m., Obi supporters across the country and in the diaspora mounted pressure on him to authorize a mass protest but he declined insisting instead that taking back Nigeria through him will come through due and peaceful process and not via violence."

Labour Party denies allegations against Peter Obi for orchestrating violence

The statement also addressed allegations that Obi has been orchestrating violence to disrupt the administration.

Ifoh said the allegations lacked facts and were just stories cooked up to smear the name of the LP presidential candidate.

He said Obi believes in justice and not violence to seek redress to any form of anomalies in the political scene.

The statement reads:

“We must reiterate here for the record, Obi’s adherence and commitment to the rule of law and avowal of non-violent politics.

"As a man of faith, the former Anambra state Governor strongly believes that a new Nigeria is Possible following due process and does not need to drag his supporters out in the street to achieve it.”

Labour Party chieftain reveals why Peter Obi will lose at Supreme Court

Meanwhile, Moses Jolayemi, a Labour Party chieftain, believes his party's candidate, Peter Obi, will again lose at the Supreme Court.

The Labour Party coordinator for the 2023 presidential election in Ekiti state said Obi failed to sufficiently prove his case at the tribunal.

Jolayemi also noted that judges focus on presented facts rather than social media commentary.

